Morrison claims the government did everything alright on the Djokovic visa case

Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia after the Immigration Minister's decision to cancel his visa.

Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia after the Immigration Minister's decision to cancel his visa.

Morrison claims the government did everything alright on the Djokovic visa case and that the Serbian player can return to Australia for the 2023 Australian Open.

Το... 2023 θα μπορούσε να επιστρέψει στην Αυστραλία ο Τζόκοβιτς

SBS Greek

17/01/202203:43
Novak Djokovic loses case to overturn visa cancellation

Το παιδικό όνειρο του Ελληνοαυστραλού Θανάση Κοκκινάκη

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23