Moving moments during two Kastellorizians AGM in Western Australia's Perth

Moving moments for two Kastellorizians of Western Australia

Moving moments for two Kastellorizians of Western Australia. Source: Costas Demetriades

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Moving moments for two Kastellorizians of Western Australia

LISTEN TO
Moving moments during two Kastellorizians AGM in Western Australia's Perth image

Συγκίνηση για δυο Καστελλοριζιούς της Δυτικής Αυστραλίας

SBS Greek

28/11/202107:29
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Omicron COVID-19 variant arrives in Australia and in Sydney, good news from South Africa

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23