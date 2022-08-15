Moving moments during two Kastellorizians AGM in Western Australia's Perth

Moving moments during two Kastellorizians AGM in Western Australia's PerthPlay07:29Moving moments for two Kastellorizians of Western Australia. Source: Costas DemetriadesGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.72MB) Moving moments for two Kastellorizians of Western AustraliaLISTEN TOΣυγκίνηση για δυο Καστελλοριζιούς της Δυτικής ΑυστραλίαςSBS Greek28/11/202107:29PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗOmicron COVID-19 variant arrives in Australia and in Sydney, good news from South AfricaShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23