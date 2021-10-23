News in Greek - Saturday 23.10.21

Greek News

Source: Getty Images/janrysavy

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Main news of the day from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the international arena.

This podcast is in Greek.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

COVID-19 Update: Four million Victorians fully vaccinated, NSW announces community sport is back

Mitsotakis links Europe's energy security with stability in Eastern Mediterranean

Ανοίγουν τα Αυστραλιανά σύνορα για γονείς υπηκόων και μονίμων κατοίκων

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23