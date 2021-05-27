News in Greek - Thursday 27.5.21

News in Greek - Thursday 27.5.21Play10:44 Source: Getty Images/janrysavyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.76MB) Main news of the day from SBS Radio Greek program.This podcast is only available in Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑΑπορρίφθηκε η άρση περιορισμών για την ψήφο αποδήμωνΑπό τα μεσάνυχτα σε εφαρμογή το νέο lockdown"Get vaccinated" says Greek Orthodox Archbishop οf Australia while Melbourne fears a new lockdownNews in Greek - Wednesday 26.5.21ShareLatest podcast episodesSunday News Bulletin 15.10.23News Release, 14.10.24The universal language and values of music through the eyes of Greek-Australian musician Elizabeth ExintarisThe majority of Australians do not believe that climate change is a matter of urgency