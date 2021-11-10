News in Greek - Wednesday 10.11.21

Greek News

Source: Getty Images/janrysavy

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The main news of the day from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the rest of the world.

This podcast is available in Greek.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Εκατομμύρια Αυστραλοί ετοιμάζονται για ρεκόρ βροχής, καταστροφικούς ανέμους, πλημμύρες

Australian driver license now recognised in Greece

Greek Australian Immigration Minister visits Melbourne's Greek Centre

Στον πάτο 64 χωρών η Αυστραλία για την πολιτική κλίματος

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23