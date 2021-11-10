News in Greek - Wednesday 10.11.21

News in Greek - Wednesday 10.11.21Play12:58 Source: Getty Images/janrysavyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.52MB) The main news of the day from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the rest of the world.This podcast is available in Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑΕκατομμύρια Αυστραλοί ετοιμάζονται για ρεκόρ βροχής, καταστροφικούς ανέμους, πλημμύρεςAustralian driver license now recognised in GreeceGreek Australian Immigration Minister visits Melbourne's Greek CentreΣτον πάτο 64 χωρών η Αυστραλία για την πολιτική κλίματοςShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23