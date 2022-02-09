News in Greek - Wednesday 9.2.22

Headlines





Former Australian of the year Grace Tame fires pre - election bombs on the Australian Prime Minister.

Consultations on religious discrimination bill are intense.

An Australian electric vehicle company will begin production of quick chargers in the United States.

Nurses and aged care workers are protesting for better working conditions and wage increases amid the "pandemic".

Queensland today had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Australia with 24 fatalities. Victoria had another 21 deaths, NNO 20, Tasmania 2 kai South Australia 2 more losses.

In Greece: 108 new deaths from coronavirus.

In Cyprus: 7 dead from COVID. Hot episode in an area of ​​the dead zone in the province of Nicosia.

World Greek Language Day today