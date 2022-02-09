News in Greek - Wednesday 9.2.22

News in Greek.

News in Greek.

The detailed bulletin with the main news of the day, from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the international field.

Headlines

  • Former Australian of the year Grace Tame fires pre - election bombs on the Australian Prime Minister.
  • Consultations on religious discrimination bill are intense.
  • An Australian electric vehicle company will begin production of quick chargers in the United States.
  • Nurses and aged care workers are protesting for better working conditions and wage increases amid the "pandemic".
  • Queensland today had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Australia with 24 fatalities. Victoria had another 21 deaths, NNO 20, Tasmania 2 kai South Australia 2 more losses.
  • In Greece: 108 new deaths from coronavirus.
  • In Cyprus: 7 dead from COVID. Hot episode in an area of ​​the dead zone in the province of Nicosia.
  • World Greek Language Day today
  • Australian actress Nicole Kidman is vying for this year's Oscar for Best Actress.
This podcast is in Greek.
