News in Greek - Wednesday 9.2.22

Headlines
- Former Australian of the year Grace Tame fires pre - election bombs on the Australian Prime Minister.
- Consultations on religious discrimination bill are intense.
- An Australian electric vehicle company will begin production of quick chargers in the United States.
- Nurses and aged care workers are protesting for better working conditions and wage increases amid the "pandemic".
- Queensland today had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Australia with 24 fatalities. Victoria had another 21 deaths, NNO 20, Tasmania 2 kai South Australia 2 more losses.
- In Greece: 108 new deaths from coronavirus.
- In Cyprus: 7 dead from COVID. Hot episode in an area of the dead zone in the province of Nicosia.
- World Greek Language Day today
- Australian actress Nicole Kidman is vying for this year's Oscar for Best Actress.
This podcast is in Greek.