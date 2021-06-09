News in Greek - Wednesday 9.6.21

News in Greek - Wednesday 9.6.21Play12:37 Source: Getty Images/janrysavyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (15.13MB) Main news of the day from SBS Radio Greek.This podcast is only available in Greek.ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑYoung Greek makes business dream reality during Melbourne lockdownAdvantages for those that have been vaccinated in GreeceΣτον δρόμο για έξοδο από lockdown η ΜελβούρνηShareLatest podcast episodes'My Aboriginal and Greek culture priceless lessons': The secret of Australia’s most influential lawyerBeef stroganoff with wine and mushroom sauce«Το εμπόριο ρέει πιο ελεύθερα»: Σε νέα εποχή οι σχέσεις Αυστραλίας-ΚίναςΠώς η ακρίβεια στην Ελλάδα φτάνει και στην... Αυστραλία