NSW avoids a new lockdown

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases have been detected in New South Wales overnight as health authorities announced a slew of restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of a "very serious outbreak" of the highly contagious Delta variant.





The official case tally for Wednesday was 10 infections and included seven previously announced cases. A further 13 cases were recorded after the 8pm cut off and will be included in Thursday's numbers.





A total of 31 cases have now been linked to the Bondi cluster.



