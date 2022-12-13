Police officers killed in rural Queensland ambush identified as details emerge of 'cold blood execution'

The final moments of two young police constables killed in an ambush at a remote Queensland property have been described as execution "in cold blood".





Police shot dead three people following a siege on Queensland's Darling Downs on Monday night, after the two officers and a neighbour were gunned down.





Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, were responding to a call for a missing person when confronted by a "hail of gunshots" after jumping a fence, Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers told ABC Radio National on Tuesday.



