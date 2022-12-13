SBS Greek

Police officers killed in rural Queensland ambush identified as details emerge of 'cold blood execution'

O Μάθιου Άρνολντ (αριστερά) και Ρέιτσελ ΜακΚρόου, οι οποίοι σκοτώθηκαν σε ενέδρα σε απομακρυσμένη ιδιοκτησία του Κουίνσλαντ Credit: QUEENSLAND POLICE/PR IMAGE/AAP Image

Published 13 December 2022 at 2:51pm
By Stergos Kastlelloriou
Police have shot dead three people after a siege at a remote property on Queensland's Darling Downs following an ambush in which two police officers and a member of the public were also killed.

The final moments of two young police constables killed in an ambush at a remote Queensland property have been described as execution "in cold blood".

Police shot dead three people following a siege on Queensland's Darling Downs on Monday night, after the two officers and a neighbour were gunned down.

Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, were responding to a call for a missing person when confronted by a "hail of gunshots" after jumping a fence, Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers told ABC Radio National on Tuesday.

