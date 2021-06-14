Queen’s birthday: Australia honours Greek-Australians

In total there about 1200 Australians who receive awards in the general division and meritorious and military awards.





Using as a basic criterion the Greek surname, this year we find the following Australians of Greek origins receiving an award.





In the category of Officer (AO) in the General Division of the Order of Australia we find the name of Professor Leonard George Notaras , from Darwin, Northern Territory. He is receiving the award for distinguished service to medical administration in the Northern Territory, and to professional organisations.





In the category Member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia there are:





Mr Lee CHRISTOFIS , Fitzroy VIC 3065, For significant service to the performing arts, particularly to dance.





Mr Epaminondas KATSALIDIS , VIC, For significant service to architecture, and to sustainable construction innovations.





Mr John George KOTZAS , South Brisbane QLD 4101, For significant service to the performing arts as an administrator and artistic director.





Mr Andrew PAPADOPOULOS , For significant service to motorsport, and to driver safety and education. Earlwood NSW 2206





In the category Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia in the General Division, there are:





Ms Maria ALEXIADIS , VIC 3072, For service to karate.





Mr George AMARANDOS , Carindale QLD 4152, For service to the Greek community of Queensland.





Clinical Professor Eugene ATHAN , Geelong VIC 3220 For service to infectious diseases medicine.





Dr Costas COSTA , Hurlstone Park NSW 2193, For service to medicine as a general practitioner.





Mr Arthur PAPADIMITRIOU , Ormond VIC 3204, For service to the galleries sector.





Mrs Helen PATSIKATHEODOROU , Mickleham Vic 3064, For service to the community of Hume.





Mrs Faye SPITERI , Melbourne VIC 3000, For service to the community through social change organisations.





Public Service Medal NSW





Dr Michelle Aléna CRETIKOS , NSW, For outstanding public service to community health in New South Wales.





Australian Corrections Medal ACM)



