Queensland to open borders with NSW

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the state will soon open its borders to NSW.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the state will soon open its borders to NSW. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Queensland authorities announced they will open the borders with NSW from 1st of December.

Anastacia Palaszczuk announced that Queensland will open its borders with NSW from 1st of December. The state's chief medical officer, Dr Jeannete Young said that the borders would open since NSW has recorded 28 days without a transmission of unknown origin.  

  • NSW reached 28 days without a case with no known source of transmission
  • Queensland will be monitoring the situation in Victoria
  • If Victoria also records 28 of no cases with unknown source then Queensland will open the borders to them as well
You can find more stories here

Researchers find COVID immunity lasts longer than first thought

Ηow archaeologists managed to save Greek antiquities from the Axis powers

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian expressed her satisfaction with the news.
Queensland is also looking to do the same with Victoria, assuming the state manages to meet the same criteria as NSW. 

Press Play to hear more in Greek. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

floods and fires

At the mercy of nature: Bushfires in NSW, floods in Victoria

Voters are seen entering a pre-polling booth at Central Station, Sydney, Monday, April 29, 2019.

Referendum '23: pre polling has started in all states and terittories

A man speaking on a stage

'X' ditches political lie detector

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Kyriakos Mitsotakis: "100 days seemed like 1000 days"