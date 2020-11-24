Queensland to open borders with NSW

Anastacia Palaszczuk announced that Queensland will open its borders with NSW from 1st of December. The state's chief medical officer, Dr Jeannete Young said that the borders would open since NSW has recorded 28 days without a transmission of unknown origin.





Queensland will be monitoring the situation in Victoria

If Victoria also records 28 of no cases with unknown source then Queensland will open the borders to them as well

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian expressed her satisfaction with the news.

