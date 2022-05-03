Rabbit stew - stifado

cooking

Κουνέλι στιφάδο Source: SBS Greek/Dina Gerolymou

Try a rabbit stew the traditional Greek way and you will not be disappointed. The richness of the tomato sauce and the sweetness of the shallots are perfectly balanced with the acidity of the vinegar in this dish with its earthy undertones. Follow the recipe by Angela Nicolettou for best results.

Rabbit stifatho - Rabbit and onion stew

Ingredients

1 rabbit, cut into pieces

1 cup red wine vinegar

½ cup red wine

3 cloves garlic, whole

4 bay leaves

1 kg pickling onions or golden shallots, whole

1 tbs tomato paste

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
READ MORE

Baked rabbit with herbs and potatoes

Method

Cut rabbit into pieces (first removing the back and the front legs and then cutting the rib section in half) and marinate in the wine, vinegar, garlic and bay leaves for 2 hours or overnight if possible.

Remove rabbit pieces from marinade, pat dry and season with salt and pepper. Reserve marinade.

Heat half the olive oil in a large saucepan and brown the rabbit pieces. Remove the rabbit and set aside. Add the onions and the remaining olive oil and fry until the onions begin to brown.

Add the marinade with the garlic and bay leaves to deglaze the pot and add 2 cups of hot water. Stir through the tomato paste to dissolve and add the rabbit pieces. Gently mix to combine and season with salt and pepper. Simmer for about 45 minutes, checking frequently to stir and add water of needed. It is ready when the rabbit and onions are tender. There should be a small amount of sauce at the end.

Serve with potatoes and a green salad.

