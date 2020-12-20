Restrictions tightened for Greater Sydney, another 30 coronavirus cases

Another 30 coronavirus cases recorded on the Northern Beaches as restrictions tightened for Greater Sydney.

Another 30 coronavirus cases recorded on the Northern Beaches as restrictions tightened for Greater Sydney. Source: Pixabay: Nikola Belopitov

The coronavirus cluster in Sydney's Northern Beaches area has grown to around 70 cases, after 30 new positive tests were returned overnight. The majority of the new cases - 28 - were linked to the Avalon cluster, with the two remaining cases, both in Northern Beaches residents, yet to be identified. Authorities have conducted 28,000 tests in 24 hours.

