Restrictions tightened for Greater Sydney, another 30 coronavirus cases
Another 30 coronavirus cases recorded on the Northern Beaches as restrictions tightened for Greater Sydney. Source: Pixabay: Nikola Belopitov
The coronavirus cluster in Sydney's Northern Beaches area has grown to around 70 cases, after 30 new positive tests were returned overnight. The majority of the new cases - 28 - were linked to the Avalon cluster, with the two remaining cases, both in Northern Beaches residents, yet to be identified. Authorities have conducted 28,000 tests in 24 hours.
Share