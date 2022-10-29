What does it take to make it to the World Cup?

The development of a player through the semi-professional football field

Once they go through the junior academies, a footballer continues their career into the semi-professional field. Credit: Unsplash/Janosch Diggelmann

Published 30 October 2022 at 10:49am
By Alex Anyfantis
The FIFA World Cup. A dream for all kids who have ever kicked around a ball. A major target for all teens who participate in academies, following strict training schedules and nutrition programs, and have an altogether different way of life than many other people of their age.

In our first episode, we saw how children are introduced into the world of football, took note of some of the basic lessons they learn from the junior academies but also some of the basic elements that trainers and coaches might see in them that could make them realise that these kids have the potential and the skills necessary to move forward and make a career for themselves.

Today we'll see what happens when these kids enter into their teenage years as they continue to pursue their dreams for a successful career in the world of football. In other words, we'll take a look at what goes on in the field of semi-professional football.

In today's episode, we speak to NPL Victoria club Port Melbourne Sharks manager, Adam Piddick, NPL Victoria champions for 2021-22 Oakleigh Cannons manager, Chris Taylor and owner and teacher at the Football Brilliance Academy in Sydney, Nikos Mouzourakis.
