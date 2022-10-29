The development of a player through the semi-professional football field

In our first episode, we saw how children are introduced into the world of football, took note of some of the basic lessons they learn from the junior academies but also some of the basic elements that trainers and coaches might see in them that could make them realise that these kids have the potential and the skills necessary to move forward and make a career for themselves.





Today we'll see what happens when these kids enter into their teenage years as they continue to pursue their dreams for a successful career in the world of football. In other words, we'll take a look at what goes on in the field of semi-professional football.



