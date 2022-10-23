What does it take to make it to the World Cup - Episode One

In our new SBS series “What does it take to make it to the World Cup?”, we talk to former and current players from the sport’s highest level, professional coaches, aspiring footballers and even psychologists, so that we can shed a different light on the usually glamorous industry of football that will allow us to see that things aren’t always as they seem. Follow our new program, “What does it take to make it to the World Cup?”, via the Greek program’s website, sbs.com.au/Greek or through your favourite podcast app.

