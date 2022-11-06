The untold hardships in the life of a professional footballer

The number of players who are able to make their dreams come true and earn a high-paying contract from a club which is enough to provide them and their families with a comfortable life may appear to be high, considering the large number of professional clubs that exist throughout the world, but in reality, they're only a bucket in the ocean of people who are out there, training every single day.





As for the life of those professionals who are able to reach the highest level, most of the time things a lot more impressive than they actually are. Especially in this day and age, with the rise of social media and the internet.



