Introducing: What does it take to make it to the World Cup?

What are things like in the team’s locker rooms? What are those crucial elements that a player needs to have to become a successful professional? What does it take to get there or potentially even higher?





In our new SBS series “What does it take to make it to the World Cup?”, we talk to former and current players from the sport’s highest level, professional coaches, aspiring footballers and even psychologists, so that we can shed a different light on the usually glamorous industry of football that will allow us to see that things aren’t always as they seem.



