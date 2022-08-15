The Economy in 2021

The Economy in 2021Play04:03The indicator board is seen at the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) in Sydney. Source: AAP Image/Mick TsikasGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.43MB) The Economy in 2021LISTEN TOΗ Οικονομία το 2021SBS Greek30/12/202104:03PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗAustralia's most expensive suburbs for 2021: House prices expected to fallΔΕΙΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ2021: A difficult year for Indigenous AustraliansΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗΕndless tragedy: Deaths of immigrants and refugees in the Aegean Sea riseShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23