The Ethnic Communities Council of NSW calls on the government to reassess changes to partner visas

partner visa waiting time periods and backlog of application requests

There has been criticism of partner visa changes Source: AAP

The federal government's planned changes in the partner visa English requirements have caused the reaction of several community organisations, among them the Ethnic Communities Council of NSW. The ECC calls the government to reverse its decision.

Key Points
  • From 2021 partner visa applicants will have to take 500 hours of English lessons.
  • The legislation will come into effect in 2021.
  • ''The classes may be free, but the time the migrants spend on them is not'' said the Chair of ECC NSW
According to what is known so far, the changes include 500 hours of studying English and a test at the end. 

Partners of the applicants who are permanent residents but not Australian citizens will also have to take the test. The changes will come in effect late 2021 and will cover those who apply after they are in effect. The ECC of NSW has called on the federal government to reassess it's decision. 
Press Play to hear more in Greek. 
