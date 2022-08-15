The Greek Orthodox Community of NSW is accepting expressions of interest for its properties in Lakemba

The facilities at Lakemba

The facilities at Lakemba Source: SBS GREEK

The Greek Orthodox Community of NSW is seeking to evaluate the worth of its properties in Lakemba, exploring the possibility of selling them in order to acquire a bigger community center.

The president of the Community, Harry Danalis told SBS Greek that during the latest Annual General Meeting, the board received permission to gather expressions of interested from potential parties seeking to buy the Community's properties in Lakemba. 

The Community is considering the possibility of selling its assets in the area in order to relocate in a larger community center that will be able to provide more functions such as dances and concerts, and also house a library and the Community's historical artifacts.
Initial estimates of the assets in Lakemba, place the total value of the properties between 9 and 15 million.

Currently the board is in the process of selecting an agent who will be responsible for getting in touch with potential buyers and getting their offers.

''The board will examine the best of these offers and if it is deemed satisfactory, wie will call an emergency meeting so our members can have their say'' said Mr Danalis.

Press Play to hear the full interview in Greek.
President of the Greek Orthodox Community of NSW, Harry Danalis
President of the Greek Orthodox Community of NSW, Harry Danalis Source: Supplied
