Turkey outraged over US sanctions

The sanctions target SSB, the Presidency of Defence Industries in Turkey. The measures include freezing the assets of SSB's president and three other officials.





US announced that it will be imposing sanctions against Turkey

Turkey said it will take any steps necessary to ensure its national security

Ankhara argues that the actions of the US are deprived of sense.

Turkey has condemned the sanctions, arguing that the US is rejecting the use of dialogue and diplomacy, as it would be appropriate for two allies, and that America's actions are deprived of sense.





Turkey also warned that it will take every action it deems necessary to ensure its national security.





Russia has also comdemned the sanctions as illegal, while Greece expressed its satisfaction on the measures taken by the US.

