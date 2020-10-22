"We need to face the problems on a logical and practical basis"

Greek Australian lawyer John Velos.

Greek Australian lawyer John Velos. Source: John Velos

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Greek Australian John Velos is an Independent candidate for Stonnington City and he talks to SBS Greek.

Greek Australian lawyer John Velos.
Greek Australian lawyer John Velos. Source: John Velos
Greek Australian lawyer John Velos.
Greek Australian lawyer John Velos. Source: John Velos
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

"I am asking for social justice"

Ismene Thiveos: "I have the will to help our community"

﻿ Angelica Panopoulos: Our community must be rebuilt after COVID

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government