Yiannis sailed to 176 countries, but made headlines for swimming his way to Australia

Ioannis Selimis

Mr Selimis' book, a tribute to his beloved late wife, was created as a legacy for his children and grandchildren. Source: Nikki Simos

For over a year during Melbourne’s lockdown, Nikki had been writing her father’s life story. Starting from the Greek island of Skopelos, it’s a story that spans 80 years and 176 countries.

Yiannis Selimis’ life is reminiscent of a movie and indeed he has many extraordinary tales to share including…

…the time he was called in the Chios police department only to be asked ‘how do you think we can stop the spread of communism to Greece?’

…when he made his way to Western Australia’s shore swimming, with his ‘journey’ featuring on Herald Sun’s frontpage…

…or the matchmaking that brought him together with the love of his life…

Titled ‘The man who sailed to 176 countries’, Mr Selimis’ book has been created with the prime objective of leaving “a legacy for his children and grandchildren before everything is forgotten”, daughter Nikki explains.

Keen to hear some of the stories narrated by Yianni in Greek?

LISTEN TO
Ταξίδεψε σε 176 χώρες με την Ελλάδα στην καρδιά, αλλά η μοίρα τον έκανε Μελβουρνιώτη

SBS Greek

06/10/202105:54
