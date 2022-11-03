જાણો,ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં સંતાન 18 વર્ષનું થયા બાદ લાગુ થતા ફેરફાર

Are you a young person or parent in need of support?

Resources outlining the rights of young adults can be accessed via Legal Aid Commissions in each state and territory.

Some states have specific to youth Legal Services including Western Australia , Victoria, the ACT and Queensland .

For nation-wide factsheets on legal problems and advice for young people visit the Youth Law Australia website .

Parents can find information about how the law applies to children on Australia’s government-funded online parenting resource, Raising Children Network .