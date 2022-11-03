જાણો,ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં સંતાન 18 વર્ષનું થયા બાદ લાગુ થતા ફેરફાર

SBS ગુજરાતી

student group.jpg

For many in Australia, turning 18 coincides with the end of formal schooling. Credit: Getty Images/FatCamera

Published 3 November 2022 at 3:34pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Sushen Desai
કાયદાકીય દૃષ્ટિએ, ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં 18 વર્ષની વયે વ્યક્તિ પુખ્ત ગણવામાં આવે છે. વયસ્ક બનતા જેતે વ્યક્તિ અને તેમના માતા-પિતાના રોજિંદા જીવનમાં ઘણા પરિવર્તન આવે છે. જોકે આ બદલાવો ધીમે ધીમે આવે છે અને માતા પિતા તરફ થી વ્યવહારિક કાળજી માંગે છે.

Are you a young person or parent in need of support?

