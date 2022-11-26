Alex Dafner with the latest news in Yiddish

Top Israeli security experts, including Mark Regev, were in Australia as part of the Be’er Sheva Dialogue, in which they met with Australian politicians, journalists and government departments to discuss areas of strategic interest.





Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett will be the guest of honour at the United Israel Appeal Australia’s 2023 campaign gala events across Australia, a campaign which hopes to raise funds for the settlement of Ukrainian and Russian immigrants in Israel.





The ABC managing director David Anderson admitted during a Senate Estimates hearing that the Australian Broadcaster’s Jerusalem news producer Fouad Abu Gosh committed a breach of the ABC’s social media policy with anti-Israel tweets.



