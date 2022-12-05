Alex Dafner With The Weekly Yiddish Report

Despite a decisive third in a row election win for the Andrews Labor Government in Victoria, the deputy leader of the Liberal Party, David Southwick, managed to retain his seat, with a slight increased majority, no part thanks to the postal votes of thousands of Jewish voters, who would not cast their votes personally on the Sabbath, on Saturday the 26 th November, 2022.





The returned Andrews Labor Government in Victoria will grant a total of $7m to the new Jewish Arts Quarter, planned on the site of the Kadimah Jewish Cultural Centre and National Library in Elsternwick, which will house The Jewish Museum of Australia and the Kadimah, as well as other Jewish arts organisations and artists.



