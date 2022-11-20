The Weekly Yiddish Report (20.11.22)

The first in-person NSW Association of Jewish Service and Ex-Service Men and Women (NAJEX) Remembrance Day service since 2019, was held at the Sydney Jewish Museum on the 11 th November, with guest speakers the NSW Governor Margaret Beazley and the Great Synagogue’s Rabbi Dr Benjamin Elton.





The Victorian Premier Andrews’ Labor Government has pledged $900,000 over three years to the Victorian Community Security Group (CSG), if they are re-elected in the forthcoming Victorian elections on Saturday 26th November, 2022.





The Member for Caulfield and Victorian deputy Liberal leader David Southwick has called on the Victorian Andrews government to have the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism adopted on all Victorian university campuses.





