SBS Hebrew

The Weekly Yiddish Report (20.11.22)

SBS Hebrew

SBS Yiddish

Alex Dafner reports in Yiddish Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 November 2022 at 8:02am
By Alex Dafner
Presented by Alex Dafner
Source: SBS

Alex Dafner with the latest news in the Yiddish language

Published 20 November 2022 at 8:02am
By Alex Dafner
Presented by Alex Dafner
Source: SBS
The first in-person NSW Association of Jewish Service and Ex-Service Men and Women (NAJEX) Remembrance Day service since 2019, was held at the Sydney Jewish Museum on the 11th November, with guest speakers the NSW Governor Margaret Beazley and the Great Synagogue’s Rabbi Dr Benjamin Elton.

The Victorian Premier Andrews’ Labor Government has pledged $900,000 over three years to the Victorian Community Security Group (CSG), if they are re-elected in the forthcoming Victorian elections on Saturday 26th November, 2022.

The Member for Caulfield and Victorian deputy Liberal leader David Southwick has called on the Victorian Andrews government to have the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism adopted on all Victorian university campuses.

Advertisement
The NSW Opposition Labor leader Chris Minns pledged his bipartisan support for increased security measures at all faith-based institutions, if his party gets elected at the next NSW State elections, when he addressed a shadow cabinet meeting in front of faith leaders on Monday night.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS Hebrew

The News in Hebrew (20.11.22)

Head on Photo 2022.jpg

The Head on Photo Festival

Copa do Mundo 2022 - Brasil enfrentará Sérvia, Suíça e Camarões.

Rafi Mann Reports from Israel (20.11.22)

jerusalem_report_getty_images_jeremy_woodhouse_1.jpg

Peta Jones Pellach Reports From Jerusalem (20.11.22)