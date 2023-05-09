Sydney's BAPS temple calls for peace and unity after being vandalised, India demands action

Key Points The attacks on Hindu temples were raised at high-level meetings between Indian and Australian prime ministers in March.

Previously this year, three Hindu temples in Melbourne and two in Brisbane have been defaced with graffitti on different occasions.

"It is a matter of regret that attacks on temples have been regularly reported in Australia over the past few weeks," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in March after raising it with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sydney, a BAPS Hindu temple in Rosehill, a suburb of Western Sydney, has been vandalised and sprayed with graffitti which said 'Declare Modi terrorist.'



Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (R), with Australian PM, Anthony Albanese. Mr Modi is all set to visit Australia this month to attend a Quad meeting. Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image In an official statement, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said they were deeply saddened by the 'anti-India' graffiti on the temple walls.



READ MORE Third Hindu temple vandalised in Melbourne after India demands swift action

"We are further disheartened that BAPS temples in Australia have been targeted for a second time," the statement released after the incident read.





"For the last 23 years, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir has been a cornerstone of the local community and a prominent Hindu Temple which, like all BAPS temples worldwide, is an abode of peace and harmony, equality, selfless service and universal Hindu values."



At this time, the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha prays for peace and unity, and has appealed for all devotees and well-wishers in the community to maintain peace. BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha

The temple authorities also thanked the local police command, the Department of Home Affairs, State and Federal Members of Parliament, the Indian High Commission and the Consul General of Sydney for extending them support.





"We request everyone to join in worldwide prayers that God blesses and guides us all to continue to do good and think good of all," the statement said.





The incident has been condemned by both Australian politicians and religious organisations.





Federal Member for Parramatta Andrew Charlton , who visited the site after the vandalism incident, said: "...the temple in my electorate of Parramatta was vandalised by religious extremists."



Australian politican, Andrew Charlton (L), helps remove graffiti at Rosehill's BAPS Temple. Credit: Andrew Charlton's office "I am deeply shocked and saddened by this act of mindless vandalism. Everyone in Australia has the right to practise their faith in peace. The Federal Government will not tolerate acts of religious extremism," he said.





"This act of hate has no place in our community. I urge everyone to remain calm as the relevant authorities respond to this matter," he added.





In a Facebook post, MP Michelle Rowland , said acts of hatred against any place of worship were unacceptable, including the incident of vandalism.



Australian MP Michelle Rowland. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Australia - and our North West Sydney Community - is a multi-faith, multicultural place, where acts like these will not be tolerated. Michelle Rowland

The Australian Sikh Association (ASA) , including Sri Guru Singh Sabha Guruduara (Revesby) and the North Shore Sikh Association, also released a joint statement condemning the vandalism of the temple.



“We are deeply shocked and saddened by this heinous act of senseless vandalism of this religious place,” the statement said.





“We support our Hindu brothers and sisters in this tough time and unitedly claim the right to practise our faiths in peace.”



“Hindus and Sikhs are living in peace and harmony in Australia and any attempts to sow seeds of discontent and division on religious lines are simply irresponsible journalism and we will not hesitate to call it as such," it said.





"We hope that Australian agencies will defeat such motives which are trying to create disharmony and fear among sections of Australian Indians," the ASA said.





Echoing similar sentiments, Turban4Australia Founder and President Amar Singh said the police should now consider directing more resources or even setting up a taskforce to prevent future attacks.



Founder and President of Turban4Australia Amar Singh "This vandalism is very unfortunate and hurts the religious sentiments of the Australian Hindu community," he said.





According to the High Commission of India in Canberra, the matter has been taken up with the Australian authorities.





"The High Commission of India has urged them (Australian government) (to investigate) the incident to bring the perpetrators to justice," the commission told SBS Hindi.





Confirming that investigations were under way, NSW police said: "Officers from Cumberland Police Area Command have commenced an investigation following reports of malicious damage to a religious site in Rosehill."



Local police are currently investigating the vandalism of another BAPS temple which happened last week. Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE "Police are conducting inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," the police told SBS Hindi.





Similar attacks were also reported at other temples in Melbourne and Brisbane earlier this year.



READ MORE Migration Review recommends tougher rules for student visa holders

Mr Modi has already raised the issue with Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, during his India visit in March.





"I conveyed these feelings and concerns to Prime Minister Albanese and he has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is of special priority for him. Our teams will be in regular contact on this matter, and will cooperate as much as possible," Mr Modi said at that time.



