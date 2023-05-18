'Khalistan Referendum' supporters protest Blacktown City Council's decision to cancel vote-related booking

Key Points US-based advocacy group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), founded in 2007, is organising a Khalistan Referendum.

The voting exercise is now being planned in Sydney after a similar exercise was held in Melbourne in January this year.

Blacktown City Council has confirmed cancelling a booking related to the Khalistan Referendum.

The 'Khalistan Referendum' is a non-binding and non-governmental referendum which seeks to create a separate Sikh state in India.





In January, after the US-based Sikhs for Justice announced the Australian chapter of the Punjab independence referendum, voting was held in Federation Square in Melbourne.





A clash broke out between Khalistani supporters and a group carrying Indian flags during the Melbourne voting exercise, the first ever held in Australia.



The 'Khalistan referendum' voting station in Federation Square on 29 January. Credit: SBS Punjabi Facebook Now, another similar exercise, which was being planned for Sydney's Blacktown on 4 June, has been called off.





The Blacktown City Council confirmed that a "booking in regards to the Khalistan Referendum" is now cancelled.





"The booking was in conflict with adopted Council policy," a council spokesperson told SBS Hindi via an email.





According to the council, it conducted a risk assessment, consulted NSW Police and made "the decision to cancel the booking over concerns that risks to Council staff, Council assets and members of the public could not be practicably mitigated."



Council has responded to a number of residents who have approached us in reference to the proposed event. Blacktown City Council

The city council further said that it had also removed a number of posters from public sites in the City which were dispayed without permission.





"Council routinely removes banners that have been hung illegally in public spaces," the council email said.



Council’s decision is in no way an endorsement of, or criticism of, any political position relating to the internal affairs of India or Pakistan and must not be represented as support for any particular political position. Blacktown City Council

On Wednesday, Khalistan supporters gathered in front of Blacktown City Council to oppose its decision, SBS Hindi has confirmed.



Khalistan referendum supporters protesting in front of Blacktown City Council on Wednesday. Credit: Supplied by Gurminder Singh "Hundreds of pro-Khalistan Australian Sikhs picketed Blacktown City Council," according to one of the organisers of the referendum, Gurminder Singh.





He told SBS Hindi that the referendum voting was still going ahead as announced on 4 June. No further details were given about the venue.





Earlier this year, several temples in Melbourne were vandalised with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti.





SBS Hindi sought comment from the Hindu Council of Australia about the proposed referendum but did not receive any response by the time of publication of this article.



In response to SBS Hindi's query on the proposed referendum, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) reiterated Australia's stance that "...it values diversity and inclusion, respects the right of individuals to engage in peaceful protest, and supports the non-violent expression of views."



The Australian Government is aware of the non-binding ‘Khalistan’ polls held in recent months, which have no legal effect in Australia. The peaceful expression of different views is an important part of Australian society. Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) spokesperson

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged Australia to protect Hindu temples after reports of vandalism.





SBS Hindi has learnt that DFAT did not engage with Blacktown City Council in relation to the "Khalistan Referendum" planned for the area.



