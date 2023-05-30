Parramatta's new mayor says PM Modi's mention put the area 'on the radar of every global leader'

Key Points Newly elected Lord Mayor of Parramatta, Sameer Pandey, recently met with the Indian PM.

Mr Pandey says diversity should be reflected at all levels of government.

He encourages other migrants to strive for political leadership positions in their communities.

History was made when the City of Parramatta in Sydney elected Sameer Pandey as the first Indian-origin Lord Mayor.



Speaking to SBS Hindi, the newly elected Lord Mayor says he was very grateful that both Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged this significant milestone for the Australian community.



Mr Pandey (centre) with Mr Modi (left) and Mr Albanese (right). Credit: Supplied "It is not every day that you get to meet the prime minister of the largest democracy in the world on day one of your job,” Mr Pandey said.



I was very grateful that Prime Minister Modi mentioned my name! It is a memory that will stay with me… Sameer Pandey

He says he believes that the recent mention by Mr Modi and Mr Albanese has put Parramatta "on the radar of every global leader".





“We have embarked on the Little India project… that is a very significant step towards creating an international and national destination in Harris Park.









“Also, I think it is a significant announcement for the Centre for Australia-India Relations to be established in Parramatta."





The Centre will work across government, industry, academia and the community to build greater understanding within the Australia-India relationship. It will also support businesses to benefit from the trade relationships between India and Australia.



Mr Modi and Mr Albanese unveiled a plaque of the foundation of the "Little India" gateway during an Indian community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Source: AP / Mark Baker/AP Parramatta’s new Lord Mayor says he is confident that the city has the potential to become the multicultural hub of Australia due to it being one of the country's fastest-growing economies.





“As a city, we got global media coverage with Prime Minister Modi speaking very highly of Parramatta,” Mr Pandey says.





“Parramatta is also the second-largest economy in New South Wales (NSW) and fifth-largest in Australia... and I think we are already the heart and soul of multicultural NSW ."



Mr Pandey at the Community Love exhibition launch at PHIVE, Parramatta Square. Credit: Supplied Mr Pandey states that his team is working towards completing a number of major projects including an Aquatic Centre, a redevelopment of Riverside Theatre, and the construction of the civic link, which is a wide corridor between Parramatta Station and the Parramatta River foreshore.





“I am very excited about the opportunities that we have to improve the quality of life (of residents), to ensure that investments are happening in Parramatta, and that the city gets due attention from state and federal governments."



He says he strongly believes that it is possible for the migrant community to enter leadership positions in Australian politics if they invest time and effort.





Mr Pandey came to Sydney in 1999 on a short-term business visa and went on to pursue a double master's degree in Information Technology (IT) and legal studies.





“So when I did the course, I was working full-time and I was studying in the evening... but I have been very fortunate with the opportunities that I have had,” Mr Pandey says.





“This pushes me to provide the same opportunities to other people who have the potential."



Mr Pandey joins other community leaders to greet Mr Modi. Credit: Supplied He says he became actively involved in politics 17 years ago when he joined the Australian Labor Party. In 2017, he was elected as a Councillor before becoming the Deputy Lord Mayor of Parramatta in 2022.





“There are definitely opportunities in Australia. But you need to make a conscious effort to connect with people… I think understanding people, understanding what matters to them is very important,” Mr Pandey said.



“Whether it is diversity based on gender or diversity based on country of origin, I think it is important that our parliaments and local governments reflect (that) diversity.





“The good thing also is that all levels of government, state, local and federal, are making a conscious effort to reflect the diversity that we have in our community."



