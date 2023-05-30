Parramatta's new mayor says PM Modi's mention put the area 'on the radar of every global leader'

Sameer Pandey, the first Indian-origin Lord Mayor in Australia, speaks to SBS Hindi about his career, his life as a migrant and his aspirations for the people of Parramatta City.

3 Newly elected Lord Mayor of Parramatta.jpg

Newly elected Lord Mayor of Parramatta, Sameer Pandey. Credit: Ben Williams Photography

Key Points
  • Newly elected Lord Mayor of Parramatta, Sameer Pandey, recently met with the Indian PM.
  • Mr Pandey says diversity should be reflected at all levels of government.
  • He encourages other migrants to strive for political leadership positions in their communities.
History was made when the City of Parramatta in Sydney elected Sameer Pandey as the first Indian-origin Lord Mayor.
Speaking to SBS Hindi, the newly elected Lord Mayor says he was very grateful that both Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged this significant milestone for the Australian community.
1 New elected Lord Mayor of Parramatta with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Anthony Albanese.jpg.jpeg
Mr Pandey (centre) with Mr Modi (left) and Mr Albanese (right). Credit: Supplied
"It is not every day that you get to meet the prime minister of the largest democracy in the world on day one of your job,” Mr Pandey said.
I was very grateful that Prime Minister Modi mentioned my name! It is a memory that will stay with me…
Sameer Pandey
He says he believes that the recent mention by Mr Modi and Mr Albanese has put Parramatta "on the radar of every global leader".

“We have embarked on the Little India project… that is a very significant step towards creating an international and national destination in Harris Park.

READ MORE

'Thank you': Indian diaspora hails announcement of Brisbane consulate opening


“Also, I think it is a significant announcement for the Centre for Australia-India Relations to be established in Parramatta."

The Centre will work across government, industry, academia and the community to build greater understanding within the Australia-India relationship. It will also support businesses to benefit from the trade relationships between India and Australia.
Australia India
Mr Modi and Mr Albanese unveiled a plaque of the foundation of the "Little India" gateway during an Indian community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Source: AP / Mark Baker/AP
Parramatta’s new Lord Mayor says he is confident that the city has the potential to become the multicultural hub of Australia due to it being one of the
country's fastest-growing economies.


“As a city, we got global media coverage with Prime Minister Modi speaking very highly of Parramatta,” Mr Pandey says.

“Parramatta is also the second-largest economy in New South Wales (NSW) and fifth-largest in Australia... and I think we are already the
heart and soul of multicultural NSW
."
4 Lord Mayor Sameer Pandey at the Community Love exhibition launch at PHIVE, Parramatta Square.JPG
Mr Pandey at the Community Love exhibition launch at PHIVE, Parramatta Square. Credit: Supplied
Mr Pandey states that his team is working towards completing a number of major projects including an Aquatic Centre, a redevelopment of Riverside Theatre, and the construction of the civic link, which is a wide corridor between Parramatta Station and the Parramatta River foreshore.

“I am very excited about the opportunities that we have to improve the quality of life (of residents), to ensure that investments are happening in Parramatta, and that the city gets due attention from state and federal governments."
READ MORE

'A relationship we need to invest in': India's PM returns home after sealing bilateral deals with Australia

He says he strongly believes that it is possible for the migrant community to enter leadership positions in Australian politics if they invest time and effort.

Mr Pandey came to Sydney in 1999 on a short-term business visa and went on to pursue a double master's degree in Information Technology (IT) and legal studies.

“So when I did the course, I was working full-time and I was studying in the evening... but I have been very fortunate with the opportunities that I have had,” Mr Pandey says.

“This pushes me to provide the same opportunities to other people who have the potential."
2 Lord Mayor of Parramatta Mr. Sameer Pandey greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other Indian community leaders.jpg
Mr Pandey joins other community leaders to greet Mr Modi. Credit: Supplied
He says he became actively involved in politics 17 years ago when he joined the Australian Labor Party. In 2017, he was elected as a Councillor before becoming the Deputy Lord Mayor of Parramatta in 2022.

“There are definitely opportunities in Australia. But you need to make a conscious effort to connect with people… I think understanding people, understanding what matters to them is very important,” Mr Pandey said.
LISTEN TO
hindi_240523_newAgreementsAusIndiaWeb.mp3 image

Two new agreements to expand Australia-India relationship

SBS Hindi

24/05/202307:26
“Whether it is diversity based on gender or diversity based on country of origin, I think it is important that our parliaments and local governments reflect (that) diversity.

“The good thing also is that all levels of government, state, local and federal, are making a conscious effort to reflect the diversity that we have in our community."

4 min read
Published 30 May 2023 11:40pm
Presented by Phebyn Joseph
Source: SBS

