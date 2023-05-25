Feature

'A relationship we need to invest in': India's PM returns home after sealing bilateral deals with Australia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia was met with an effusive welcome and featured new trade agreements, business talks and a commitment to further cooperation. Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed protesters.

INDIAN PM NARENDRA MODI VISIT

Mr Modi is greeted by Mr Albanese ahead of a bilateral meeting at Admiralty House in Sydney. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Key Points
  • The Indian Prime Minister visited Australia after almost a decade.
  • Bilateral pacts on green energy, enhanced trade, and defence cooperation signed.
  • PM Albanese addressed the voices of protest in the Indian community.
India's Prime Minister returned home on 24 May after a three-day visit to Australia which began with a warm welcome from the Indian-Australian community.

His visit culminated with the signing of the
Australia-India Migration and Mobility Partnership Arrangement
. The two leaders also signed the terms of reference for the Australia-India Green Hydrogen Taskforce.
INDIAN PM NARENDRA MODI VISIT
Mr Modi farewells crowds as he departs Sydney. Source: AAP / RICK RYCROFT/AAPIMAGE
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "Our strong partnership with India will deliver benefits for Australia in trade, investment and business, and regional security and stability."
This is a relationship we need to invest in.
Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister
In his address to the community, Mr Modi highlighted numerous initiatives of his government in fin-tech (computer programs and other technology used to support or enable banking and financial services), medicine, global cooperation and strategic advancement. He said he could see the optimism from the business community in Australia.
INDIAN PM NARENDRA MODI VISIT
Mr Modi and Mr Albanese in front of the sails of the Sydney Opera House illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE
He said, "We will look forward to greater Australian investment in India. India will soon become the third-largest economy in the world."
Mr Modi hailed the Indian diaspora of Australia as the true reason for the strong mutual bond between the two countries.
WhatsApp Image 2023-05-23 at 6.54.26 PM.jpeg
Mr Albanese and Mr Modi at the India PM's community reception at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Credit: SBS/Vrishali Jain
One of the attendees of the community welcome, Bhupendra Sethia, had travelled from Brisbane to listen to Mr Modi. He said, "Mr Modi is a true leader and has put India on a global map for good."
WhatsApp Image 2023-05-25 at 11.45.17 AM.jpeg
Bhupendra Sethia (right) travelled to Sydney with his family from Brisbane to hear Mr Modi speak. Credit: SBS/Vrishali Jain
A business roundtable and CEOs' forum saw Mr Modi interact with some of Australia's foremost business leaders, heads of leading banks and vice-chancellors of major universities.
INDIAN PM NARENDRA MODI VISIT
India’s Ambassador to Australia, Manpreet Vohra (left), with Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell, following a bilateral meeting between their respective prime ministers. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE
An India Prime Minister's Office (PMO) media release said Mr Modi had encouraged the CEOs to "take advantage of investment opportunities in India" in sectors such as infrastructure, IT, space, mining, fin-tech, and others.
LISTEN TO
hindi_230523_trade-reax.mp3 image

The business community hopes Modi's Sydney visit will boost India-Australia trade relations.

SBS Hindi

23/05/202310:51
However, the Indian community was divided in welcoming the Indian Prime Minister. Various protests were carried out in Sydney during a bilateral meeting between Australian and Indian representatives.
Australia India
Police monitor protesters outside Kirribilli House where Mr Modi and Mr Albanese were holding talks. Source: AP / Rick Rycroft/AP
The community reception for Mr Modi at Qudos Bank Arena saw protests over alleged human rights abuses against minorities in India. The Australian Greens party wrote an open letter to Mr Albanese and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong urging them to rethink Australia's close ties with India.
The
controversial BBC documentary on Mr Modi
, 'Modi in Question', was screened at Parliament House in Canberra with the Australian Greens supporting the event.
In his address to the
gathering after the screening
, Senator David Shoebridge said, "In India, telling the truth can be a crime. This film is a small taste of what people in India have been experiencing with the administration there."
In India, telling the truth can be a crime.
Greens Senator David Shoebridge
Greens member and social justice activist Deepak Joshi echoed Mr Shoebridge's words.

He said, "India has ranked historically low on various democracy and press freedom indices. The politics have become increasingly divisive over the years."
DAVID SHOEBRIDGE GREENS PRESSER
Greens Senator David Shoebridge at a press conference at Parliament House, in Canberra. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Mr Joshi said that whereas earlier, one could politically disagree amongst friends in the Indian community, now, it could lead to broken, interpersonal relationships.
Here in Australia, of course, people have a right to express their views in a peaceful way, and ... we all have different views about people in politics.
Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister
When asked about the various protests against Mr Modi in Sydney, Mr Albanese told the ABC, "Australia, of course, always stands up for human rights, wherever it occurs anywhere in the world."

Both nations' heads will meet again for the G20 Summit in India at the end of this year.

3 min read
Published 25 May 2023 2:49pm
By Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS