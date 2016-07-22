SBS Hindi

1000 pairs of miniature shoes and ... its a record

WIlson Fernandez

WIlson Fernandez Source: WIlson Fernandez

Published 22 July 2016 at 12:41pm
By Harita Mehta
"My unique and artistic wall display of the largest collection of miniature shoes features shoes from around the globe, Wilson Fernandez. The collection includes Ugg boots, Dutch Klomps, Japanese Geta, Korean Hwahye, Turkish Sabahs, Indian Kolhapuri, Converse shoes, Santas Shoes and many others. The largest shoe is 18.5 cm and the smallest just 0.25 cm. Mr. Fernandez spoke to Harita Mehta about his achievement exclusively on SBS HIndi

