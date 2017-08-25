24 million affected by floods in India, Nepal and Bangladesh

Flooding swamps homes in the Indian state of Assam Source: AAP
Published 25 August 2017 at 11:21am, updated 25 August 2017 at 3:22pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The death toll from widespread flooding in South Asia is continuing to rise as aid agencies warn of food shortages and the risk of disease.Severe flooding has hit the states of Bihar, West Bengal and Assam in north-eastern India and parts of Nepal while inundating more than one-third of Bangladesh.The floods have been called the worst in the region in a century and an estimated 24 million people have been affected across India, Bangladesh and Nepal.
Published 25 August 2017 at 11:21am, updated 25 August 2017 at 3:22pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share