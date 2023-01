Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Flim Guru Anupam Sharma tells us about the amazing success of Dangal and the five most awaited films of 2017.





The success of Bollywood films inspires Producers and Distributors and this year says Anupam we shall have an array of some fantastic films in Australia.





Await Raees, Bahubali Part 2, Kaabil, Rangoon and Salman Khan's Tube Light.























It's going to be a feast for film goers!