A chance to write a letter to your motherland India

India's Department of Post is holding a letter writing competition for the Indian diaspora. The International Level 'Dhai Akhar Letter Writing Campaign' will begin on 1st July 2018 and the last day for posting a letter under this campaign is 30th September 2018. Only handwritten letters sent by post will be accepted. A scanned copy of the letter can be submitted on the MyGov portal latest by 30th September 2018 (23:59 IST), however, it is compulsory that a hard copy of the letter bearing dispatch postmark of not later than 30-09-2018 be sent by post.





The theme of the Dhai Akhar Letter Writing Campaign is “Letter to my motherland / मेरे देश के नाम खत”. This campaign is inspired by Rabindranath Tagore’s song “Amar Desher Mati”. This letter can be written in English, Hindi or any official Indian Language mentioned under the 8th schedule of the constitution of India. The languages under this schedule are, Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telgu, and Urdu.





The campaign will have two categories, one for participants who are upto 18 years of age and the other with participants above 18 years of age.





The letter is to be handwritten on a plain A-4 size paper with a word limit not exceeding 1000 words. The entries are to be sent to Assistant Director General (Philately), Department of Posts, Room No. 108, Dak Bhawan, Sansad Marg, New Delhi-110001.





The letter should also contain the participant's full contact details including an e-mail ID. All non-resident Indians (NRIs) and persons of Indian origin(PIOs) living outside India can participate in the 'International Level Dhai Akhar Letter Writing Campaign.'





The participants have to give a certificate of their age on the letter such as 'I certify that I am below/above the age of 18 as on 01/01/2018' along with one copy of proof of date of birth so that the age of the writers of the winning entries can be verified with the proof of their date of birth.





All the letters received from the Indian diaspora residing in other countries will be evaluated by constituting Committees at the Postal Directorate level. The top three letters in each category will be awarded the following prizes, First prize Rs 50,000 (approx $988 AUD), Second Prize Rs 25,000 (approx $494 AUD) and Third prize Rs 10,000 (approx $198 AUD)





Head of Consular and Community Welfare Wing at the Indian Consulate, Consul S.K. Verma tells SBS Hindi,





"The idea is to encourage people, including the younger generations, to connect with their roots, connect with their land and also encourage people to write handwritten letters."





"This is the first time that such a competition is being held. I would request the Indian diaspora here that they should encourage their children to take part in this letter writing competition so that their thoughts can also reach the Government and other people."



