A mirror to Mahatma Gandhi’s life

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi with his wife Kasturba Gandhi Source: Getty Images

Published 20 April 2016 at 11:41am, updated 20 April 2016 at 12:01pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat is world famous, but equally important is his Sevagram Ashram in Maharashtra.

In 1930, when Gandhiji started his padayatra from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi for the Salt Satyagraha, he declared that he will not return to Sabarmati till independence for India was attained.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi with his wife Kasturba Gandhi Source: Getty Images


Independence was not attained and Gandhiji was jailed for more than two years.

On his release, he decided to make a small village 8 km from Wardha town and 75 km from Nagpur in Maharashtra, his headquarters.

In 1936, at the invitation of industrialist Jamnalal Bajaj, Gandhiji established his ashram at the village Shegaon, which he renamed in 1940s as ‘Sevagram’ ('village of service').

Bapu Kuti at Sevagram Ashram Source: Sevagram Ashram


To know more about the significance of Sevagram Ashram and Gandhiji’s ideology in present day Indian universities, we talk to Navneet Kumar a PhD researcher at Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya.

Watch video here:



