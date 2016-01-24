SBS Hindi

A mobile app to teach foreign languages to Australian school kids

Published 25 January 2016 at 10:21am
By Amit Sarwal
Available in other languages

A new mobile app that helps introduce very young children to foreign languages will soon be available in pre-schools around Australia.

An app that helps introduce very young children to foreign languages will soon be available in pre-schools around Australia. This mobile app is part of a $10 million government trial to encourage Australians to become multilingual. If successful, the Federal Government wants to apply the same model to the so-called STEM subjects - Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths - which see a high rate of drop-outs in school.

 





