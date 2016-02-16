A small town in NSW sets an example of how to treat migrants!

Susie Rowe, a teacher at this group, says casual and all-female meetings at local cafes have seen members learn - and share - more. She also notes that few hours of class every week only goes so far - "When you're new to a community, it's very difficult to feel confident to go out into the street and go shopping, particularly if there's an English barrier. So the main point of the group is to get women out of their homes, getting to know each other and learning English."















