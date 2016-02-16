A small town in NSW sets an example of how to treat migrants!

Susie Rowe, a teacher at this group, says casual and all-female meetings at local cafes have seen members learn - and share - more. She also notes that few hours of class every week only goes so far - "When you're new to a community, it's very difficult to feel confident to go out into the street and go shopping, particularly if there's an English barrier. So the main point of the group is to get women out of their homes, getting to know each other and learning English."
New Friends and English Group - Leeton, NSW Source: SBS
Published 16 February 2016 at 4:56pm, updated 17 February 2016 at 10:42am
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A small town in southern New South Wales, Leeton, is helping migrant and refugee women improve their English - and make new friends along the way.
Published 16 February 2016 at 4:56pm, updated 17 February 2016 at 10:42am
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share