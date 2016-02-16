SBS Hindi

A small town in NSW sets an example of how to treat migrants!

SBS Hindi

friends, english, leeton, NSW, Australia, migrants, women

New Friends and English Group - Leeton, NSW Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 February 2016 at 4:56pm, updated 17 February 2016 at 10:42am
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A small town in southern New South Wales, Leeton, is helping migrant and refugee women improve their English - and make new friends along the way.

Published 16 February 2016 at 4:56pm, updated 17 February 2016 at 10:42am
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Susie Rowe, a teacher at this group, says casual and all-female meetings at local cafes have seen members learn - and share - more. She also notes that few hours of class every week only goes so far - "When you're new to a community, it's very difficult to feel confident to go out into the street and go shopping, particularly if there's an English barrier. So the main point of the group is to get women out of their homes, getting to know each other and learning English."

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds