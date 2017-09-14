A soldier who fought for two countries

Soldiers like Kuldeep Singh are a rare find. Sgt. Mjr. Kuldeep Singh (retd.) is one of those few soldiers in the world who have served in two national armies. Kuldeep Singh served with Indian Army and then with Australian Army. Read this incredible story.











Kuldeep Singh, a young soldier and boxer from India was visiting his aunt in Australia. It was 1970s. Kuldeep had fought two wars for India. And he was on a sports visa. One fine morning in 1972, while exercising in a park, he noticed that recruitment for Australian army was underway and a Second World War soldier Prakash Sing was also there. Singh recalls, “Prakash Singh noticed me and introduced me to the recruiting officer. He asked me if I would like to join. I told them that I had no visa. They said it would be taken care of.”





Source: Vivek Asri/SBS





Kuldeep Singh had already fought for India in 1965 and 1971. He then joined Australian army and was sent to Vietnam to fight. Later he retired from Australian army and worked for Railway.



