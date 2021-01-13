The ACT skilled migration program has opened for onshore applicants only.





Highlights:

Advertisement

The ACT has re-opened its skilled migration program with an updated skills list.

No changes have been made to the eligibility criteria.

457/482 visa holders who have a Matrix score of 60 plus points will be invited to apply for the ACT nomination.

“The first 2021 Matrix invitation round will be held on Friday 15/01/2021. Matrix will be only ranked if the occupation has been added/retained on the ACT Critical Skills List January 2021, or they meet the 457/482 criteria,” the territory has announced.





No changes in eligibility criteria

Migration agent Chaman Preet says the ACT has not made any changes to the eligibility criteria.





What is changing, listen to the podcast:





LISTEN TO ACT adds new occupations to skills list as visa program re-opens SBS Hindi 13/01/2021 07:08 Play







“The ACT program has opened with no changes to the eligibility criteria for ACT nomination and the Matrix scoring criteria.





“However, they have made some interesting changes to the occupation list, adding some popular occupations, like chef and hairdresser, while removing occupations such as solicitor, public relations manager, finance manager etc.”





READ MORE Do you have enough points to apply for Permanent Residency?







The Territory says only Matrix with a nominated occupation on the ACT Critical Skills List January 2021 will be selected and, if ranked, invited to apply for ACT nomination.





“It means if the ACT has removed a previously nominated occupation from the Critical Skills List January 2021, their Matrix will not be selected. It will automatically lapse after six months,” says Ms Preet.





457/482 visa holders who have a Matrix score of 60 plus points will be invited to apply for ACT nomination.





Allocation of ACT nomination places

The ACT has received an allocation of 1,300 places for the financial year 2020-21. Out of these 1,004 places are still available.





552 places are available for the Skilled Work Regional (Subclass 491) visa while 452 places are available for Skilled Nominated (subclass 190) visa.





Here is the updated occupation list:

ACT Occupation List January 2021 Source: canberrayourfuture.com.au





ACT Occupation List January 2021 Source: canberrayourfuture.com.au





ACT Occupation List January 2021 Source: canberrayourfuture.com.au/





The Canberra Matrix remains closed to overseas applicants.





READ MORE Conditional relaxation: Students can work more than 40 hours a fortnight







Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask a registered migration agent.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter





















