Actor Director Prakash Belawadi on "Counting and Cracking"

Published 19 December 2018 at 3:24pm, updated 20 December 2018 at 9:25am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Counting and Cracking is an epic ensemble theatre work which follows one Sri Lankan-Australian family over four generations, from Colombo to Pendle Hill. Starring in the theatrical is the award-winning Indian actor/director Prakash Belawadi. He tells us, "While the story revolves around the Sri Lankan family in Australia and the ethnic conflict in the homeland, it's also true about politics anywhere in the world." The theatrical experience takes you across continents, cultures and various ethnic communities.
