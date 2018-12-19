SBS Hindi

Actor Director Prakash Belawadi on "Counting and Cracking"

SBS Hindi

Prakash Belawadi

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 December 2018 at 3:24pm, updated 20 December 2018 at 9:25am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Counting and Cracking is an epic ensemble theatre work which follows one Sri Lankan-Australian family over four generations, from Colombo to Pendle Hill. Starring in the theatrical is the award-winning Indian actor/director Prakash Belawadi. He tells us, "While the story revolves around the Sri Lankan family in Australia and the ethnic conflict in the homeland, it's also true about politics anywhere in the world." The theatrical experience takes you across continents, cultures and various ethnic communities.

Published 19 December 2018 at 3:24pm, updated 20 December 2018 at 9:25am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी