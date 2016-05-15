SBS Hindi

AFL - Encouraging Multicultural Young Talents

SBS Hindi

AFL Multicultural Players

Source: Kashif Bouns/ AFL Media

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 May 2016 at 5:41pm, updated 18 May 2016 at 9:01am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Living with the motto of Many Cultures One Game Australian Football has been playing a very active role uniting various cultures and communities at one platform.

Published 15 May 2016 at 5:41pm, updated 18 May 2016 at 9:01am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
With fast growing multicultural communities, Australian football is becoming the sport of choice for diverse communities. 

Speaking with Anita Barar, Kashif Bouns, AFL Diversity Engagement & Engagement Lead, told that at present, there is Indian presence at national level like Essendon club has Alex Morgan - an Anglo Indian boy who is proud of his Indian heritage.   

Alex Morgan
Alex Morgan of the Bombers runs laps during the Essendon Bombers training session December 2015. Source: Adam Trafford/AFL Media)


 

Kashif further added that similarly at Carlton club there is Blaine Boekhorst, who is an ethnic Indian. 

 

 
AFL 2015 Rd 06 - Carlton v Brisbane
Blaine Boekhorst in action during the 2015 AFL Round 06 match between the Carlton Blues and the Brisbane Lions in Melbourne on May 10, 2015. Source: Michael Willson/AFL Media)


 

With fast growing multicultural communities, Australian football is becoming the sport of choice for diverse communities.

It has established the Multicultural Unit so that this game becomes a medium to encourage community bond. They had been organising various multicultural round festivals like carnival etc. bringing ethnic flavour.

 

AFL 2014 Rd 18 - Western Bulldogs v Essendon
During the 2014 AFL Round 18 match between the Western Bulldogs and the Essendon Bombers at Etihad Stadium, Melbourne on July 20, 2014. Source: Michael Willson/AFL Media


 

Their Multicultural Program has 10 Multicultural Development Officers (MDOs) who have their presence in Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia. This helps the AFL and its clubs to reach more people in the community.

Kashif Boune said that a range of programs have been developed to help young players to achieve new heights in their footy interest as well as to identify their hidden talent.

AFL has now introduced another new initiative New Generation Academy. This is for children who are born overseas or whose parents were born overseas.

Kashif explained that under this initiative, each AFL club would be allocated with a region. These clubs would provide training to school going children.

"When these children turn 15-16, they would directly go in club list. … In other words the entry into these clubs wouldnt be that difficult which could be as otherwise", Kashif said .

 

 
AFL Multicultural round 2014
First ever Hindi and Punjabi broadcast on Fox Footy. Source: Kashif Bouns/ AFL Media


 

Community Ambassador is another prestigious program of AFL for recognising anyone in the community who excels in any field. AFL has helped them further their development , has offered them various new opportunities and much more.

Kashif said, It helps both ways. Person with any talent gets associated with a brand name like AFL and inturn AFL can reach out to the broader community.

At this time, there is a big presence of Indian sub continent community as AFL Community Ambassadors.

As Kashif suggested, people should go to AFL website and facebook page to know about various opportunities, activities and programs available to culturally and linguistically diverse community.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds