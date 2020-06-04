SBS Hindi

Ahead of Australia-India virtual summit, trade minister Simon Birmingham says 'enormous potential' to grow bilateral relationship

Ông Birmingham cho biết Úc là một quốc gia đa văn hóa, "an toàn và chào đón mọi du khách"

Ông Birmingham cho biết Úc là một quốc gia đa văn hóa, "an toàn và chào đón mọi du khách"

Published 4 June 2020 at 2:51pm, updated 4 June 2020 at 2:55pm
By Vivek Kumar
Australia-India virtual summit will be framed around much bigger issues than Australia’s immediate trade requirements, according to the federal trade and tourism Minster Simon Birmingham.

Highlights
  • India is Australia's eighth-largest trading partner
  • Two-way trade with India was valued at over $30 billion in 2018-19
  • Australia is home to 660,000 people born in India
In an exclusive interview, Simon Birmingham told SBS, “We are two countries who understandably come with common perspectives around the desire to see a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."

"At an economic level, India is already our 8th largest trading partner but has enormous potential for future growth and we are determined to work cooperatively with India on the opportunities that exist to grow our bilateral relationship and to work cooperatively as partners across the region," said Mr Birmingham.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will meet with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in a virtual summit at 3.30 pm on Thursday.

