Ahead of Australia-India virtual summit, trade minister Simon Birmingham says 'enormous potential' to grow bilateral relationship

In an exclusive interview, Simon Birmingham told SBS, “We are two countries who understandably come with common perspectives around the desire to see a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."





"At an economic level, India is already our 8th largest trading partner but has enormous potential for future growth and we are determined to work cooperatively with India on the opportunities that exist to grow our bilateral relationship and to work cooperatively as partners across the region," said Mr Birmingham.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison will meet with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in a virtual summit at 3.30 pm on Thursday.





