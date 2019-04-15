Ahead of federal elections, bipartisan commitment to strengthen Australia-India ties

Australia wants stronger ties with India, one of the fasted growing economies in the world, and ahead of the federal elections, Australia's major parties - Liberal and Labor have both emphasised the need to strengthen Australia India ties.





SBS Hindi recently caught up with Labor Leader Bill Shorten and Australia's Minister for Trade, Investment and Tourism, Simon Birmingham, who emphasised on deepening ties with India.





"Trade with India was a $15 billion worth investment in 2017 but it is an under-developed relationship. We have a strategy called Future Asia where we see putting in more resources to increase trade ties with India," Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said in an exclusive interview with SBS Hindi.





Minister for Trade, Investment and Tourism, Mr Simon Birmingham said the relationship had grown in the last few years with the bilateral trade figures reaching $29 billion and the government was committed to growing it.





"Australian government has invested significantly in the Australia India relationship and that's why we commissioned the Peter Varghese to review and develop the India Economic Strategy, which our government is committed to implementing," Simon Birmingham told SBS Hindi.





"We are also strengthening our representation in India which ensures in terms of cultural and economic links, we grow those," Mr Birmingham said.



