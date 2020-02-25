SBS Hindi

AIBC initiates Women's Round Table series

SBS Hindi

The launch of Women in Business Round Table 2020

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 February 2020 at 4:09pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

To celebrate International Women’s Day Australia India Business Council’s Women in Business Chapter has launched 2020 Business Round Tables.

Published 25 February 2020 at 4:09pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
The Women in Business Chapter of Australia India Business Council (AIBC), the peak body facilitating bi-lateral trade and investment between Australia and India, has launched the AIBC WIB Business Round Tables as a follow up to the India Economic Strategy to 2035 (IES2035) launched by Australia with a high profile first round table.

Highlights:

- AIBC's 'Women in Business' Chapter launches 2020 Business Round Tables to celebrate International Women’s Day

- The first business round table was launched by His Excellency High Commissioner of India to Australia, Mr Gitesh Sarma

- These round tables are a national initiative and will focus on the opportunities highlighted by IES2035

The first business round table was launched by His Excellency High Commissioner of India to Australia, Mr Gitesh Sarma in the presence of Consul General of India Sydney Mr Manish Gupta and focussed on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering/ Arts and Mathematics) and Sports and featured a keynote address by Ms Amanda Johnston-Pell, Vice President, Marketing Services Centre for IBM and Chief Marketing Officer of IBM Australia & New Zealand. It was attended by women business leaders from industry and government.

AIBC National Chair of AIBC Women in Business Chapter Sheba Nandkeolyar tells us about the purpose and future plans of the 2020 Women in Business Round Tables.

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024