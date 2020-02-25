AIBC initiates Women's Round Table series

The Women in Business Chapter of Australia India Business Council (AIBC), the peak body facilitating bi-lateral trade and investment between Australia and India, has launched the AIBC WIB Business Round Tables as a follow up to the India Economic Strategy to 2035 (IES2035) launched by Australia with a high profile first round table.





Highlights:

- AIBC's 'Women in Business' Chapter launches 2020 Business Round Tables to celebrate International Women’s Day





- The first business round table was launched by His Excellency High Commissioner of India to Australia, Mr Gitesh Sarma





- These round tables are a national initiative and will focus on the opportunities highlighted by IES2035





The first business round table was launched by His Excellency High Commissioner of India to Australia, Mr Gitesh Sarma in the presence of Consul General of India Sydney Mr Manish Gupta and focussed on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering/ Arts and Mathematics) and Sports and featured a keynote address by Ms Amanda Johnston-Pell, Vice President, Marketing Services Centre for IBM and Chief Marketing Officer of IBM Australia & New Zealand. It was attended by women business leaders from industry and government.





AIBC National Chair of AIBC Women in Business Chapter Sheba Nandkeolyar tells us about the purpose and future plans of the 2020 Women in Business Round Tables.



