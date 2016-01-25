SBS Hindi

Aishveryaa Nidhi’s cinema and theatre dreams

Aishveryaa Nidhi

Aishveryaa Nidhi Source: Aishveryaa Nidhi

Published 25 January 2016
By Amit Sarwal
Available in other languages

When New Delhi-born Aishveryaa Nidhi left India to make a new home in Australia she feared shed have to give up on her Bollywood dreams.

When New Delhi-born Aishveryaa Nidhi left India to make a new home in Australia she feared shed have to give up on her Bollywood dreams. Since coming to Australia, Aishveryaa Nidhi has worked with Sydney theatre company, Opera Australia, and has also been an integral presence at the Short and Sweet and other theatre festivals around Australia. We talk to Aishverya Nidhi the Artistic Director at Abhinay School of Performing Arts in Sydney.

 

 

