Akshay Taneja: “I never lose, I either win or I learn!”

Indian Australian Akshay Taneja has always excelled in his studies and shown tremendous leadership qualities during his school years.





He won the prestigious Aston Shield for Academic Excellence and Citizenship, which was awarded by the local Federal Member of Aston Mr Alan Tudge.





He says it’s important to be realistic about dreams and a timeline should be set.





Most Indian Australian friends of Akshay feel the pressure of parent’s expectation and their own dreams.





Right now, he is a third year student of Monash University pursuing a double degree in Commerce and Economics with a triple major and he is also juggling two part-time jobs.





Akshay aspires to be a model and a film star in Bollywood.









