Akshay Taneja: “I never lose, I either win or I learn!”

Akshay Taneja Mr Melbourne

Published 24 October 2017 at 4:40pm, updated 24 October 2017 at 4:51pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
An Indian Australian youth Akshay Taneja is new Mr Melbourne 2017. He has always surprised everyone by showcasing his natural talent as a self-taught Indian dhol player, but this is special as it takes him one step closer to his dream to work in Bollywood.

Indian Australian Akshay Taneja has always excelled in his studies and shown tremendous leadership qualities during his school years.

He won the prestigious Aston Shield for Academic Excellence and Citizenship, which was awarded by the local Federal Member of Aston Mr Alan Tudge.

He says it’s important to be realistic about dreams and a timeline should be set.

Most Indian Australian friends of Akshay feel the pressure of parent’s expectation and their own dreams.

Right now, he is a third year student of Monash University pursuing a double degree in Commerce and Economics with a triple major and he is also juggling two part-time jobs.

Akshay aspires to be a model and a film star in Bollywood.



