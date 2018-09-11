SBS Hindi

Alaa re aala Australia cha Raja

SBS Hindi

Australia cha raja

Source: UIOSA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 September 2018 at 7:11pm, updated 12 September 2018 at 10:44am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Are you ready for "Australia Cha Raja." Ganesh Utsav is going to be celebrated with zeal in South Australia, with a 12 foot Ganesha idol which is supposed to be the largest Ganesha idol outside India. The celebrations organised by the United Indians of SA Inc along with several other groups will go on for two days from the 15th to 16th September between 9:00 am and 9:00 pm. Dr Kapil Chousalkar gives us the highlights....

Published 11 September 2018 at 7:11pm, updated 12 September 2018 at 10:44am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
One of the largest Ganapati idols outside India will be worshipped at a two-day event in Adelaide.

United Indians of SA's Dr Kapil Chousalkar tells us, "People from every walk of life to participate in this event. Last year we had about 7000 people participating in the two-day festival."

The highlights include Dhol players, Lezim and children of all ages performing on both days.

Dr Chousalkar tells SBS Hindi, "The motive is to expose our children to our culture and create a communal spirit. The enthusiasm and synergies of the little kids performing are very catchy." 



 

To add to it all the Ganesha is eco-friendly. The large idol is not immersed in waters but they have a small replica idol which is immersed in waters on the final day.

The great inspiration providers are the senior citizens of the community who stand for 12 hours on every day, distributing prasad to all the devotees.

The organisation of the event starts seven months prior to the event and a group of more than 80 volunteers devote their time and energy unstintingly for the crowd management, kitchen services and traffic control. 

It's a free event and all are invited to participate.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी

Nanda

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : नन्दा