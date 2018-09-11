Alaa re aala Australia cha Raja

One of the largest Ganapati idols outside India will be worshipped at a two-day event in Adelaide.





United Indians of SA's Dr Kapil Chousalkar tells us, "People from every walk of life to participate in this event. Last year we had about 7000 people participating in the two-day festival."





The highlights include Dhol players, Lezim and children of all ages performing on both days.





Dr Chousalkar tells SBS Hindi, "The motive is to expose our children to our culture and create a communal spirit. The enthusiasm and synergies of the little kids performing are very catchy."

















To add to it all the Ganesha is eco-friendly. The large idol is not immersed in waters but they have a small replica idol which is immersed in waters on the final day.





The great inspiration providers are the senior citizens of the community who stand for 12 hours on every day, distributing prasad to all the devotees.





The organisation of the event starts seven months prior to the event and a group of more than 80 volunteers devote their time and energy unstintingly for the crowd management, kitchen services and traffic control.





It's a free event and all are invited to participate.









