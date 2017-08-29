Alka Keshari - a Hindi Language Teacher in Melbourne

Alka Keshari is teaching Hindi language for last 9 years to primary and secondary aged children. In 2015, she was a recipient of Teacher of the Year Award , awarded by VSL in Victoria .





Alka has been known as key figure in the growth of Hindi program at Sunshine, Victoria.











She while keeping children focused on learning the language, also organises student participation in community based activities.





Alka says that she uses audio visuals to make it more interactive. She adds that audio visuals help children learn not only the language but about the culture too.





Children also learn about various festivals and community activities.











She says that children enjoy learning Hindi language . She added that children understand the benefit of learning Hindi language as it adds up extra 10% to their score in board.











Ms. Keshari says that we constantly need to encourage and motivate children to learn Hindi as it would not only connect them to their culture but would also have a better understanding.

















