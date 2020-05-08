'All I had was a screw-driver': Sydney-based IT engineer shares how he took up DIY projects during lockdown

Highlights Social distancing and working from home has encouraged people to take up DIY projects.

Sydney-based couple restored an old garden bench and built a baby cot during the lockdown

The lockdown and working from home has brought out many latent talents among people.





A young Indian couple from Sydney has been putting their mind to creating useful household woodwork items during this time of social-distancing.





Instead of purchasing a new garden-bench, Mr Akash Srichandan repaired and restored the rotting one in their backyard.





Mr Akash Srichandan, an IT professional says, "I myself was not aware that I could do woodwork, but necessity is the mother of invention."





Some time ago his wife Sholanki wanted to purchase a little mandir (temple) for the house, so he thought of building one for her from scratch.





"All I had in the name of tools was a screwdriver, but to fix a couple of small things, I borrowed a tool kit from a colleague," he says.





He first built the little mandir (temple).





Source: Supplied





He claims the result was so beautiful that other friends requested him to make one for them.





The success of the wooden mandir was followed with building a floating TV stand which if purchased from a shop would have cost the couple, approximately $1000.





Source: Supplied











The most ingenious of his creations was a rotating photo lamp says Mr Srichandan.





He used the old rotating motor from a discarded microwave to rotate the lamp around.





"Working on the design took two months but executing it was far simpler," he says.





The couple is now expecting their first baby and Mr Srichandan is working on his first gift for the baby; A baby cot with a changing table and a storage cupboard all in one.





